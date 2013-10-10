FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two ex-Naval Academy football players face trial for sex assault
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 10, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Two ex-Naval Academy football players face trial for sex assault

Lacey Johnson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former U.S. Naval Academy football players accused of sexually assaulting a female midshipman will be tried by general courts-martial, the school said on Thursday.

Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Mike Miller has decided to charge Eric Graham with abusive sexual contact and to charge Joshua Tate with aggravated sexual assault, the school said in a statement.

Both Graham and Tate are also charged with making false official statements.

A third football player in the case, Tra‘ves Bush, will not face court-martial charges, the academy said.

The three had been charged with sexually assaulting the midshipman in April 2012 at an alcohol-fueled off-campus party in Annapolis, Maryland, site of the elite school.

The allegations were among the latest in a spate of high-profile military sexual assault cases, some involving personnel whose job it was to prevent sexual abuse.

The woman faced dozens of hours of questioning during an eight-day hearing, answering many graphic questions about the party and its aftermath.

Reuters does not generally report the names of sexual assault victims.

(This story is refiled to correct length of hearing to eight days in seventh paragraph )

Editing by Ian Simpson and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.