2 hours ago
Carter blasts Trump's ban on transgender, says 'social policy'
July 26, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 2 hours ago

Carter blasts Trump's ban on transgender, says 'social policy'

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a meeting with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016.Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ash Carter, who was U.S. defense secretary until the end of the Obama administration in January, strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

"To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military," Carter said in a statement, noting there were already transgender individuals serving "capably and honorably."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

