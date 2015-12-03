Republicans see 'consequential' impact of women in combat

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) in Riga, Latvia, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairmen of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees said on Thursday the decision to open all combat positions to women will have a “consequential” impact on the military, forecasting a potential battle over the policy shift.

In a statement, Senator John McCain and Representative Mac Thornberry said Congress has the legal right to a 30-day period to review the implications of the decision and promised a thorough review.

They also said they looked forward to receiving the Pentagon’s view on changes in U.S. military draft law that might be required by the decision.