#U.S.
August 8, 2013 / 8:12 PM / in 4 years

Bull escapes at county fair in Minnesota, injuring nine people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A bull escaped from a holding pen and ran through a crowded county fair in Minnesota, injuring nine people, one seriously, officials said on Thursday.

The 2,000 pound (907 kg) bull was shot twice by officers, captured and returned to its pen within 10 to 15 minutes, Dakota County Sheriff Dave Bellows said.

“There was so much pandemonium with the number of people there,” he said.

Bellows said a woman suffered a head injury and was flown to a trauma center in Minneapolis. Eight other people had lesser injuries that did not require hospitalization, including the deputy who shot the bull, Bellows said.

The bull escaped on Wednesday night at the Dakota County fairgrounds south of Minneapolis-St. Paul. It was part of a rodeo event.

Investigators were trying to determine how the bull, identified as “Red 43,” escaped. Representatives of the fair referred questions to the sheriff.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Grant McCool

