FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota girl forced to run in diaper for bad grades: police
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 10, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Minnesota girl forced to run in diaper for bad grades: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A Minnesota couple accused of shaving their 12-year-old daughter’s head and forcing her to run around their neighborhood in an adult diaper and tank top as punishment for a failing grade appeared in court on Wednesday on misdemeanor charges.

The girl told police it was the third time she had been put on “diaper duty,” according to a criminal complaint charging her mother, Stephanie Broten, and stepfather, Darnell Landrum, with malicious punishment of a child.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday in Fridley, a northern suburb of Minneapolis.

Broten, 38, told police “she did not see what the problem was and that she was simply disciplining her child by embarrassing her,” an officer said in the complaint.

Alerted by neighbors, police found the girl - who was being disciplined for getting an F on her report card - “hysterically crying” with a shaved head and wearing the tank top and diaper, the complaint said.

The girl had been forced to run sprints in the diaper and tank top and had been outside for more than half an hour in the incident seen by 30 to 50 people, including men and teenage boys, it said.

Landrum, 34, said the girl had been warned several times she had to start listening in school and get better grades or be forced to wear a diaper and shave her head, according to the complaint.

The girl had failed to bring her school assignments home before the incident, it said.

The charges carry up to a year in jail.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.