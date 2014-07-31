Prosecutors to appeal dismissal of Minnesota shooting plot charges

(Reuters) - Prosecutors plan to appeal the dismissal of attempted murder and property damage charges against a Minnesota teenager who allegedly planned bombings and shootings at a high school, a court official said on Thursday.

John David LaDue, 17, was charged in May with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal property damage and six counts of possessing explosives.

Police said they believe LaDue had gathered gun powder, weapons, ammunition and other material in a storage unit in a plan to set off bombs and shoot students at a high school in Waseca, Minnesota.

But a judge on Monday dismissed all but the explosive charges, citing a lack of evidence that LaDue had taken significant steps in his plan, court records show.

A prosecutor for Waseca County stated in court on Wednesday that the dismissal of charges would be appealed, said Kyle Christopherson of the Minnesota State Court Administrator’s Office.

LaDue pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in jail pending further court proceedings, Christopherson said.