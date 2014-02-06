FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

Two schools in Minnesota evacuated for carbon monoxide: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two schools were evacuated and nearly 30 people, including children, were taken to a hospital in a city in southern Minnesota on Thursday due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, local broadcasters reported, citing health officials.

Twenty-seven people from the Springfield Public School system, located about 100 miles southwest of Minneapolis, were being treated at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems facility in Springfield, local TV station KSTP quoted a hospital spokesman as saying.

A high school and elementary school were evacuated, broadcaster WCCO reported, with some of the people taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Neither hospital nor school system officials were immediately available for comment.

The Springfield Public School systems posted a note on its website saying: “All after school activities are canceled for today,” with providing further information.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

