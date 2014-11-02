Buses carrying Washington Redskins in pregame crash

(Reuters) - Two buses carrying the National Football League’s Washington Redskins crashed on Sunday morning on a highway exit ramp in Minneapolis on the way to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to state police.
The accident, which caused no major injuries, occurred around 8:15 a.m. when one of the state police squad cars escorting the team crashed into a guard rail and came to rest in front of the buses, causing one bus to rear end the other, said Lieutenant Eric Roeske, a state police spokesman.
One officer and several team staff and players suffered minor injuries, Roeske said, and none of them were taken to the hospital.
The crash happened less than a half mile from TCF Bank Stadium, home to the Vikings.
The Redskins Twitter account said the coaches, players and staff arrived safely at the stadium around 9:30 a.m.
Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon posted a photo on Twitter showing the bus with a smashed windshield, with police and firefighters standing over a stretcher. “So this just happened,” he said. “But we are OK.”
The team later lost to the Vikings 29-26.
Reporting John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Frank McGurty and Chris Reese