Buses carrying Washington Redskins in pregame crash
November 2, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Buses carrying Washington Redskins in pregame crash

John Clarke

2 Min Read

Nov 2, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jasper Brinkley (54) and defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 29-26. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two buses carrying the National Football League’s Washington Redskins crashed on Sunday morning on a highway exit ramp in Minneapolis on the way to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to state police.

The accident, which caused no major injuries, occurred around 8:15 a.m. when one of the state police squad cars escorting the team crashed into a guard rail and came to rest in front of the buses, causing one bus to rear end the other, said Lieutenant Eric Roeske, a state police spokesman.

One officer and several team staff and players suffered minor injuries, Roeske said, and none of them were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened less than a half mile from TCF Bank Stadium, home to the Vikings.

The Redskins Twitter account said the coaches, players and staff arrived safely at the stadium around 9:30 a.m.

Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon posted a photo on Twitter showing the bus with a smashed windshield, with police and firefighters standing over a stretcher. “So this just happened,” he said. “But we are OK.”

The team later lost to the Vikings 29-26.

Reporting John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Frank McGurty and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
