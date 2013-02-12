Child killed, two women wounded, in Minnesota shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A 34-year-old gunman was expected to face criminal charges in Minnesota on Tuesday after killing a 9-year-old boy and wounding two women when he opened fire on motorists in a St. Paul suburb, authorities said.

Police in Oakdale, Minnesota, said the attacker, whose name was not immediately released, fired two bursts of bullets at passing vehicles from a handgun before he was taken into custody on Monday evening shortly after the shooting.

The gunman appears to be a “random single active shooter,” Oakdale Police Officer Michelle Stark said on Tuesday. “We feel with his arrest there is no active threat to the public safety at this time.”

A handgun and ammunition were recovered near the suspected gunman after he was taken into custody, police said.

The boy and one of the women were found by police in a grocery store parking lot and the second woman was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police. At least two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Stark said the women were aged 39 and 68. Early reports had identified the child as 10 years old and the gunman as 33.

An initial search of the area had not turned up additional shooting victims as of Tuesday morning, Stark said.

The man was being held at Washington County Jail in Stillwater, Minnesota, on suspicion of second degree murder and first degree assault, but formal charges had not yet been filed.

The shooting came as U.S. President Barack Obama was expected to reiterate his recent calls for a crackdown on gun violence when he gives his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.