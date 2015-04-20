FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI arrests six in Minnesota, California terrorism investigation: reports
#U.S.
April 20, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

FBI arrests six in Minnesota, California terrorism investigation: reports

Marty Graham

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - FBI agents have arrested six people in Minnesota and California in connection with a terrorism investigation, media in Minnesota reported on Monday.

Several of those arrested were members of Minneapolis’ sizable Somali population, Minnesota Public Radio said in a report. There were no further details provided about the investigation or possible criminal charges.

An FBI spokesman in San Diego confirmed a news conference was planned for Monday in Minneapolis but would not confirm the six arrests.

In February, a Minnesota man was indicted on charges of conspiring to support Islamic State and lying to federal agents investigating recruitment by militant groups.

Dozens of people from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, many of them Somali-American youths, have traveled or attempted to travel overseas to support militant groups such as Islamic State or al Shabaab since 2007, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Writing by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

