Autopsy shows missing Arizona girl was strangled to death

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An 8-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom and whose body was found in a shallow grave near her home in northwest Arizona was strangled to death, police said on Friday.

An autopsy by the Mohave County medical examiner ruled that Isabella Grogan-Cannella died from “asphyxiation by strangulation,” police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.

A family friend who was staying at the girl’s home in Bullhead City was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

On Friday, 26-year-old Justin James Rector remained in custody without bail accused of a crime that has shocked the small Colorado River community about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Investigators say they have not yet established a motive for the killing of the girl, who was reported missing by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The case is still active and under investigation, including whether or not Bella was a victim of sexual assault,” Fromelt said in a statement.

Officers were called to the home after relatives discovered she was missing from her bedroom. Police said the girl’s 10-year-old sister was apparently the last person to see her alive, spotting her with Rector at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

There was no sign of forced entry or a struggle at the residence, police said. The mother told investigators her daughter had no reason to run away, and that she would have told an adult if she was leaving.

More than 100 members of police forces from across the state and the FBI flooded the area searching for the 4-foot-8-inch girl with shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue eyes. On Wednesday they found her body buried not far from the home.

Rector had meanwhile been arrested on shoplifting charges after police say he attempted to steal clothes to change into after the murder. His old clothes were recovered and he was later re-arrested on suspicion of committing the murder after the FBI matched his shoe prints to ones left at the crime scene, police said.

Court documents showed Rector did not deny killing the girl, but said he could not talk about it, then requested an attorney.