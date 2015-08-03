FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Albanian Special Olympics athlete found in good condition in California
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 3, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Albanian Special Olympics athlete found in good condition in California

Suzannah Gonzales

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Special Olympics athlete from Albania was found in good condition in Northern California on Monday, two days after he had been reported missing in Los Angeles, police said.

Andi Gusmari, a 44-year-old bowler, walked into a Hayward police station at about 1:30 a.m. PDT (0430 EDT), said Los Angeles police officer Rosario Herrera.

“We don’t have information on how he traveled to Hayward,” about 350 miles (560 km) from Los Angeles, Herrera said.

Gusmari was last seen at the University of Southern California on Saturday, and became separated from his coach and the rest of the Albanian delegation, Los Angeles police said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Special Olympics reported Gusmari missing on Saturday night after a bed check, Herrera said.

The Special Olympics World Games were held from July 25 to Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.