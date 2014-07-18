Oklahoma infant thought kidnapped found safe in Texas

(Reuters) - A 5-month-old Oklahoma girl who police initially said was abducted by a woman who had visions that the infant would be dead in two days has been found unharmed in west Texas, authorities said on Friday.

Olivia Smith was located overnight in Seminole, Texas, police chief Bernie Kraft said in a statement.

Kraft said that the two women who had the baby, Cindy Findley and Jennifer Skousen, were relatives who had permission from the child’s mother and legal guardian to transport the girl to Texas.

The mother is incarcerated in Parker County, Texas, Kraft said.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety issued an “Amber Alert” on Thursday, saying that Findley had kidnapped the child and was possibly taking her to Salt Lake City.

”Suspect has a mental condition and made comments about having a vision of the child dying in two days,” the alert said.

Bryan Blankenship, the undersheriff for Kingfisher County, Oklahoma, where the baby was taken, said his officers had no choice but to issue the multi-state abduction alert.

Findley and Skousen took the baby from her grandmother without showing any legal paperwork, shut off their cell phones and were out of communication for some 16 hours, he said.

Blankenship said Findley told the grandmother and another relative that she can see into the future, and made the statement that the baby would be dead in two days.

Kraft said that the infant was turned over to her former stepmother in Texas, who has legal custody of the child. No criminal charges have been filed, but the case is still being investigated by authorities.

“Texas Child Protective Services have been advised of the situation and will be talking with the family and monitoring the situation,” Kraft said.