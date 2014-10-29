FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man who disappeared from NFL game in Denver found safe
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 29, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Man who disappeared from NFL game in Denver found safe

Keith Coffman

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - A man who went missing during a National Football League game in Denver last week has been found safe in a southern Colorado city, police said on Tuesday.

Paul Kitterman, 53, had been unaccounted for since halftime of the Denver Broncos-San Diego Chargers game at Sports Authority Field last Thursday.

Denver Police said late Tuesday that Kitterman was located in Pueblo, Colorado, roughly 115 miles (185 km) from where he disappeared.

“Mr. Kitterman was found unharmed outside of Denver. No foul play suspected,” the Denver Police Department said on its Twitter account.

Police provided no other details, and referred all questions to his family, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kitterman’s stepson, Jarod Tonneson, told local media on Monday that he went to the lavatory at intermission of the game, which Denver won 35-21.  When he returned to his seat, Tonneson said his stepfather was gone.

Kitterman lives in the mountain town of Kremmling, about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of Denver, and was attending his first NFL game. Tonneson said his stepfather was “out of his element,” in the city.

Editing by Curtis Skinner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.