Man who disappeared from NFL game in Denver found safe

DENVER (Reuters) - A man who went missing during a National Football League game in Denver last week has been found safe in a southern Colorado city, police said on Tuesday.

Paul Kitterman, 53, had been unaccounted for since halftime of the Denver Broncos-San Diego Chargers game at Sports Authority Field last Thursday.

Denver Police said late Tuesday that Kitterman was located in Pueblo, Colorado, roughly 115 miles (185 km) from where he disappeared.

“Mr. Kitterman was found unharmed outside of Denver. No foul play suspected,” the Denver Police Department said on its Twitter account.

Police provided no other details, and referred all questions to his family, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kitterman’s stepson, Jarod Tonneson, told local media on Monday that he went to the lavatory at intermission of the game, which Denver won 35-21. When he returned to his seat, Tonneson said his stepfather was gone.

Kitterman lives in the mountain town of Kremmling, about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of Denver, and was attending his first NFL game. Tonneson said his stepfather was “out of his element,” in the city.