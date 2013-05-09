Bail for accused Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro set at $8 million

Ariel Castro (R), Pedro Castro (C) and Onil Castro appear in court in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Bail for accused Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro was set at $8 million on Thursday in the decade-long abduction ordeal of three young women and a child, who was conceived and born in captivity.

The 52-year-old accused abductor and tormentor, an ex-school bus driver, was charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. The three young Ohio women were held for roughly a decade in his home and were freed on Monday after the young mother and her 6-year-old daughter escaped.