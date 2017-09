Ariel Castro (C), 53, sits as his attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet (R) review documents during Castro's sentencing on Kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro admitted at a court hearing on Thursday that he was a sick man but said he is not the monster described by prosecutors as abducting and persecuting three women for years.

Castro delivered a rambling statement to the court. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

Castro said he makes no excuses for his behavior, which he said was “wrong.”