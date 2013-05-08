Daughter of Cleveland abduction suspect slashed her baby's throat

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - The daughter of Ariel Castro, the chief suspect in the Cleveland abduction of three women freed on Monday, is serving time in an Indiana prison for attempted murder after she slashed her baby’s throat four times with a knife, court documents show.

Emily Castro, 25, was sentenced to 25 years and is at the Rockville, Indiana, Correctional Facility. She was found guilty in Allen County Superior Court of attempting to murder her 11-month-old daughter, according to a decision by the Court of Appeals of Indiana on November 5, 2008.

The current whereabouts of Emily Castro’s child, who would be aged around seven now, could not immediately be determined.

Emily Castro slashed her daughter’s throat four times with a knife on April 4, 2007 the day after the baby’s father moved out of their Fort Wayne home, according to a court of appeals document.

Police found Emily Castro covered in mud, water and blood after responding to the 911 call from Castro’s mother, Grimilda Figueroa, the court said. Figueroa, who died last year, was married to Ariel Castro, who was arrested on Monday in Cleveland on suspicion of abducting three women and holding them captive for around a decade. The three were freed on Monday along with a six-year-old girl thought to have been born in captivity.

Emily Castro, who was 19 at the time of the attack on the baby, had a self-inflicted knife wound to her neck and wrists and tried to drown herself in a nearby creek, according to the court.

Emily Castro tried to rely on an insanity defense but was found competent to stand trial. She was found guilty but mentally ill on January 17, 2008, court records show.

The appeals court said Castro was diagnosed for manic depression when she was 13 years old. She had a history of quitting and refusing medications and treatments for her mental illness, the court noted.

Emily Castro appealed on the grounds that the state did not comply with competency hearing and sanity evaluation requirements and that her sentence was an abuse of discretion. The appeals court ruled against her on November 5, 2008.

Attorneys who defended Castro in both the initial trial and her appeal were not available for comment Wednesday.

Ariel Castro, 52, and two of his brothers, Onil, 50, and Pedro, 54, are being held and could be charged later on Wednesday for abducting Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, and holding them captive for around a decade.

Ariel Castro’s name does not come up in the court documents on Emily Castro’s case, but Doug Garrison, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Correction, confirmed she is the daughter of Ariel Castro.