Joel Calon (L) and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Michelle Knight, the longest-held captive in a dungeon-like Cleveland house, has been discharged from the hospital, the MetroHealth Medical Center said on Friday.

The two other women held with Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, along with a 6-year-old girl, left the hospital earlier this week and have been reunited with their families.