Ohio grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping Cleveland women

Ariel Castro (L), appears in court with public defender Kathleen DeMetz (R) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio grand jury on Friday indicted former school bus driver Ariel Castro on 329 counts, including aggravated murder, for the kidnapping, rape and imprisonment of three women in Cleveland.

The aggravated murder count accused Castro of impregnating one of the kidnapped women and forcing her to miscarry.

On May 6, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry were freed from Castro’s house, where they had been held for about a decade.