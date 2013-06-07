FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping Cleveland women
June 7, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping Cleveland women

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ariel Castro (L), appears in court with public defender Kathleen DeMetz (R) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio grand jury on Friday indicted former school bus driver Ariel Castro on 329 counts, including aggravated murder, for the kidnapping, rape and imprisonment of three women in Cleveland.

The aggravated murder count accused Castro of impregnating one of the kidnapped women and forcing her to miscarry.

On May 6, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry were freed from Castro’s house, where they had been held for about a decade.

Reporting By Kim Palmer; Writing by Greg McCune

