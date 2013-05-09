FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor to seek murder charges in Cleveland kidnapping case
May 9, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutor to seek murder charges in Cleveland kidnapping case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio prosecutor said on Thursday that he intends to seek aggravated murder charges against accused Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro, and would evaluate whether to seek the death penalty against the former school bus driver.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said at a press conference that murder charges would be based on evidence from one of the women held captive in Castro’s house that he impregnated her, then physically abused and starved her in order to induce miscarriages.

Under Ohio law, Castro would be eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted of murder. McGinty said he would evaluate at a later date whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

Castro has already been charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape, after three women were freed on Monday from about a decade of captivity in his house.

Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
