Sister of former Ohio captive Amanda Berry asks for family privacy

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The sister of Amanda Berry, one of three Cleveland women held captive for around a decade, on Wednesday thanked the public for its support and asked for privacy for the family.

Beth Serrano, spoke after Berry, now 27, arrived at her sister’s home for the first time since she went missing just before her 17th birthday In April 2003. Berry herself did not speak to a throng of neighbors, friends and media outside the home festooned with balloons, teddy bears and a “Welcome Home Amanda” sign.