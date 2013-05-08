FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sister of former Ohio captive Amanda Berry asks for family privacy
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 8, 2013 / 4:12 PM / in 4 years

Sister of former Ohio captive Amanda Berry asks for family privacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The sister of Amanda Berry, one of three Cleveland women held captive for around a decade, on Wednesday thanked the public for its support and asked for privacy for the family.

Beth Serrano, spoke after Berry, now 27, arrived at her sister’s home for the first time since she went missing just before her 17th birthday In April 2003. Berry herself did not speak to a throng of neighbors, friends and media outside the home festooned with balloons, teddy bears and a “Welcome Home Amanda” sign.

Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.