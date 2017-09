Michele Knight, one of the three kidnapped women, pauses to wipe away tears as she reads her statements during the sentencing of her accused kidnapper Ariel Castro at a court hearing in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Michelle Knight, one of three women abducted by former Cleveland school bus driver Ariel Castro, testified on Thursday that he repeatedly abused her during 11 years in captivity.

“I served 11 years of hell. Now your hell is just beginning,” Knight said at a hearing where Castro is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.