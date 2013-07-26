FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Victims of Cleveland kidnapper say 'satisfied' he gets life in prison
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 26, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Victims of Cleveland kidnapper say 'satisfied' he gets life in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ariel Castro (C), 53, listens to the judge as he sits between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet (R) and Craig Weintraub in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Three Cleveland women kidnapped and raped by former school bus driver Ariel Castro said on Friday they are relieved and satisfied that he will spend the rest of his life in prison under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Amanda Berry, 27, Gina DeJesus, 23, and Michelle Knight, 32, were abducted by Castro and held captive for as long as 11 years in his house, where he repeatedly raped them. They were rescued on May 6, along with Berry’s 6-year-old daughter fathered by Castro in captivity.

“Amanda, Gina, and Michelle are relieved by today’s plea,” the three women said in a statement released by the law firm Jones Day. “They are satisfied by this resolution to the case, and are looking forward to having these legal proceedings draw to a final close in the near future.”

Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.