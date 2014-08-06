Missing Oregon mother found dead near abandoned car

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A stay-at-home mother of two young children who seemingly vanished from her small Oregon community while running household errands nearly two weeks ago was found dead on Tuesday a short distance from her SUV, authorities said.

Police said in a statement there is no reason to suspect foul play in the death of 38-year-old Jennifer Janelle Huston, who disappeared on July 24 after telling her husband she was going to run errands in Dundee, on the outskirts of Portland.

Huston’s SUV did not appear to have crashed or to have been damaged, Newberg-Dundee Police Captain Jeff Kosmicki said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

In their search for Huston, police in the rural communities of Newberg and Dundee, about 30 miles southwest of Portland, had analyzed surveillance video from area businesses and scoured rural roads and highways for signs of her vehicle.

Kosmicki said on Tuesday that police flew over the area outside Sheridan, Oregon, where the SUV was found but did not see it through heavy tree cover.

Huston’s vehicle was parked on an unused driveway about an eighth of a mile from the nearest house and was found by the property owner. Police say they discovered Huston’s body about 50 yards from the SUV.

Huston’s husband, Kallen, had said she had experienced unusual, but not debilitating, headaches for three days before she disappeared. Jennifer Huston had left her husband at home with their 6-year-old son and toddler to run the errands.

Huston’s last known movements included purchasing over-the-counter sleeping pills and snacks at a drug store in Newberg then filling her SUV with gasoline, police said. She also withdrew $100 from an ATM.