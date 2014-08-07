Oregon mom whose disappearance sparked search committed suicide: police

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - The death of an Oregon woman whose disappearance prompted a nearly two-week search in a rural community near Portland has been ruled a suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Jennifer Janelle Huston, a stay-at-home mother found dead on Tuesday in an isolated forested area 20 miles from her home in Dundee, died of asphyxiation “fairly close to the time she was reported missing,” the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said in a statement.

The box of sleeping pills that surveillance videos captured Huston buying shortly before she left home for the last time on July 24 was found empty at the scene.

“We don’t know what led Jennifer to this dark place and to this end and perhaps never will understand this,” Huston’s parents, Bill and Deborah Turner, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mother of a 6-year-old and a toddler, Huston had complained of headaches for several days before she disappeared. Shortly after she vanished, her husband said he feared she had been in an accident near their rural community of Dundee, about 30 miles southwest of Portland.

Her vehicle was found Tuesday by a property owner, and it did not show signs of damage. Its fuel tank was still full, police said Wednesday.

In their statement, Huston’s parents thanked community members for helping with the search for their daughter and asked for privacy for themselves and other family members.