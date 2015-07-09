Three sisters hiking in Wyoming found two days after reported missing

(Reuters) - A helicopter crew rescued three sisters from a wilderness area in Wyoming on Thursday, two days after they had been reported missing when they failed to return from a backcountry hike, authorities said.

The three were spotted by the helicopter on a divide between two creeks in the Gros Ventre Wilderness and the rescuers landed and confirmed they were the missing sisters, Lori Iverson, a spokeswoman for the multi-agency team conducting the search, said in an email.

“They’re tired, cold, hungry, but otherwise healthy and happy to be on their way out,” said Iverson, who is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The hikers, 25-year-old Megan Andrews-Sharer and her two sisters, 22-year-old Erin and 16-year-old Kelsi, were reported missing on Tuesday after they went on a backpacking trip in the area, according to officials with the team conducting the search.

A helicopter crew found them 7 miles west of where Megan Andrews-Sharer’s car was discovered on Wednesday at the Swift Creek Trailhead in the Bridger-Teton National Forest south of Jackson, Iverson said.

Some 60 people on Thursday joined in the search, which was conducted with the use of dogs, horses and two helicopters, authorities said.

The sisters were experienced hikers who likely made a wrong turn during their excursion in the wilderness, Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen said in a news release before they were rescued. They were equipped with a tent, sleeping bags and a water purifier, according to the news release.