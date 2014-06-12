FBI to use dogs to search for missing Alaska family

JUNEAU Alaska (Reuters) - The FBI will send a canine team to track an Alaska couple and their two small children who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said on Wednesday.

Rebecca Adams, 22, her two daughters, ages 5 and 3, and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Jividen, went missing on May 27 from their home in Kenai, a coastal community of about 7,300 residents located 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Anchorage.

An FBI canine team is coming from out of state to assist in the search, Kenai Police Chief Gus Sandahl said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Kenai police asked for help from the FBI’s Anchorage office, which dispatched a team of agents.

Sandahl said the FBI dog team will begin searching specific wooded areas Friday and steered volunteer searchers away from those areas at least through Monday.

“We are just asking in preparation for that team being here and able to effectively do their jobs, that the public refrain from any proactive search on their own,” Sandahl said.

Aerial searches for the missing family have stopped for now, he said.

Authorities say the family uncharacteristically left their home without notice and without paying rent, and left behind their automobiles, camping gear and the children’s car seats. The family dog also is missing.