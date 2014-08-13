FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi appeals ruling against restrictive abortion law
August 13, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mississippi appeals ruling against restrictive abortion law

Emily Le Coz

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mississippi filed an appeal on Wednesday to a federal court decision deeming unconstitutional its 2012 law that would shut down the state’s sole abortion clinic and force women seeking the procedure to go out of state.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is seeking a hearing before the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the law, which required abortion clinics to obtain hospital admitting privileges for their doctors.

A three-judge panel from the circuit issued a 2-1 ruling against the law last month, finding that Mississippi could not rely on other states to uphold its constitutional duty to provide women access to abortion.

That ruling upheld a lower court’s preliminary injunction against the law.

Doctors with Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, tried but failed to obtain admitting privileges. Many hospitals refused to consider their applications.

(This story has been corrected to fix to Wednesday from Thursday in first paragraph)

Reporting by Emily Le Coz; Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
