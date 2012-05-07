Bodies found in disappearance of Tennessee mother, daughters

A combination of pictures posted by the Memphis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on May 5, 2012 shows suspect Adam Mayes and kidnapping victims Jo Ann Bain and her three daughters, Kyliyah Bain, 8, Alexandria Bain, 12, and Adrienne Bain, 14. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

TUPELO, Mississippi (Reuters) - Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Tennessee mother and her three daughters on Sunday said they had uncovered two bodies at the Mississippi home of a suspect, but they did not identify those bodies.

Officials said they could not confirm if the bodies belonged to either the mother or her daughters, because they were awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The FBI on Sunday continued its search for Adam Mayes, 35, who is suspected in the disappearance of Jo Ann Bain, 31, of Hardeman County in western Tennessee, and her daughters, Kyliyah Bain, 8, Alexandria Bain, 12, and Adrienne Bain, 14.

The family members were reported missing on April 27 by Jo Ann Bain’s husband. Her SUV later was found abandoned about three miles (five km) from her home.

Arrest warrants on kidnapping charges have been issued for Mayes. He has been described as a friend who was helping the family prepare for a move to Arizona at the time of the disappearances.

On Friday night or early Saturday, investigators discovered two bodies in the backyard of the double-wide trailer in a wooded area of Alpine where Mayes lived with his parents, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards. Alpine is 20 miles north of Tupelo in northeast Mississippi.

Authorities declined to say if they think the bodies are those of either the missing Tennessee mother or her daughters.

“We’re waiting on the results” of the autopsy, said FBI spokesman Special Agent Joel Siskovic.

The search remains active for all four family members and Mayes, Siskovic said. He declined to say whether the bodies found in Mississippi were those of adults or children.

It is believed that Mayes has changed his appearance, according to investigators. Siskovic said Mayes “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

“We are very concerned about the girls’ safety and believe someone in Tennessee or Mississippi may have information about what happened to them,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Kristin Helm said on Sunday.

“If anyone has seen or has had contact with Adam Mayes in the last week, we would urge them to come forward,” she said.

A $50,000 reward had been offered by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the location of Mayes or the missing Bains.