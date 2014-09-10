Mississippi gambler accused of leaving toddler in car outside casino

(Reuters) - A Mississippi father was accused of child neglect after deputies said he left his 1-year-old toddler in the car while he gambled for an hour in a casino.

The child, who was uninjured, was found late Tuesday afternoon behind the steering wheel of the car which was left running with the keys in the ignition in the parking lot of a casino in the town on Tunica, according to the arrest report.

Martin Bass, 45, of Sarah, Miss., was released on a $500 bond, according to the report.

The case is one of a slew of recent incidents around the country in which parents have left their young children in cars with sometimes dire results.

Justin Ross Harris, 33, was indicted for murder last week in Georgia after his 22-month-old son died strapped into a car seat on a day when the outdoor temperature reached above 90 F.

Harris claimed he forgot to drop his son off at a daycare center, but prosecutors said he intentionally killed the boy to shed the responsibility of fatherhood.

In Arizona, Shanesha Taylor, 35, agreed to take a parenting class and regained custody of her two children on Aug. 28 after leaving them in a hot car that reached 100 degrees F inside while she went on a job interview. The children were rescued sweaty and in distress but alive.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reported in July that seven Florida children had died since 2013 after being left in hot cars, often by parents who simply forgot they were in the vehicle. The agency issued a reminder to parents to “Look Before You Lock.”

The agency noted that the temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes and become especially deadly for children whose body temperatures rise five times faster than adults.