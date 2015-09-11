Coast Guard closes part of Mississippi River after barge incident

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday said it had closed a section of the Mississippi River in response to barges breaking away from their tow near Vicksburg in Mississippi late Thursday.

The waterway was closed from mile marker 469 to mile marker 459 after 25 barges carrying grain and corn broke free of their tow, the agency said adding no injuries or pollution were reported.

The Coast Guard said southbound vessels were allowed to transit during daylight hours while northbound vessels will be allowed to transit at 7 p.m. local time.

The current queue is six northbound vessels, the agency added.