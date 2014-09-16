FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi coroner advises residents to shoot burglars
September 16, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Mississippi coroner advises residents to shoot burglars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Mississippi coroner who advised residents to arm themselves and shoot home intruders said on Tuesday that he had been angered over a recent spate of burglaries and was not seeking to drum up business.

David Scott Gregory, 40, the coroner of largely rural Winston County in eastern Mississippi, went on social media over the weekend to urge residents to buy guns and be willing to use them on burglars.

“I say shoot the idiots and call the Coroner!” Gregory wrote on Facebook. “I’d hate for any innocent people to get hurt but at the same time my stuff is my stuff, my hill is my hill.”

Gregory, who has served 10 years as coroner and also works as a local radio DJ under the name “Scotty G,” said feedback to his advice has been overwhelmingly positive.

Mississippi is among more than 20 states that have enacted a “stand your ground” self-defense law since Florida’s contentious measure took effect in 2005.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Eric Walsh

