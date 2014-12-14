FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed after 18-wheeler hits halted Mississippi highway traffic
December 14, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Four killed after 18-wheeler hits halted Mississippi highway traffic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed early on Saturday after an 18-wheel truck smashed into a row of vehicles that had stopped on a Mississippi Interstate highway to avoid hitting debris spilled by an overturned pickup truck trailer, state police said.

A father and his daughter in one car and two young men in another car died in the nearly dozen-car wreck on Interstate 10 in coastal Hancock County, near the Louisiana border, just after midnight, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Johnny Poulos said.

“It’s a tragic situation,” Poulos said. “You have families that are going to be grieving through the holiday period.”

The crash occurred after the pickup truck with a trailer carrying used computer equipment overturned, littering the highway with debris. Oncoming vehicles ground to a halt to avoid hitting it, and the 18-wheeler plowed into the stalled traffic.

Four people also received injuries that were not life- threatening, Poulos said.

Six cars and four trucks were involved in the crash, he said, adding that the highway was closed for several hours.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

