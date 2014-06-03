FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Department to probe conditions at Mississippi jail
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Justice Department to probe conditions at Mississippi jail

Emily Le Coz

2 Min Read

JACKSON Miss. (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it will investigate a Mississippi detention center’s treatment of inmates after a riot in March killed one prisoner and injured several others.

The two facilities that make up the Hinds County Detention Center, located in the state capital of Jackson and the suburb of Raymond, are under investigation, the department said in a statement.

The dilapidated detention center was plagued with problems for years before the March 31 riot that prompted local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Among the reported issues are cell doors that do not properly lock, widespread gang activity and overcrowding.

“Our investigation will focus on whether Hinds County protects prisoners from the harm that can result from prisoner on prisoner violence and the improper use of force,” said Jocelyn Samuels, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Samuels said attorneys for the county and sheriff’s office had agreed to cooperate with the probe.

“We don’t have anything to hide,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Darrel McQuirter. “We kind of look forward to it.”

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.