Mississippi congressman recovering after brain surgery

(Reuters) - A U.S. congressman from Mississippi is recovering after surgery to remove a small mass from his brain, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Representative Alan Nunnelee, a two-term conservative Republican seeking re-election in his northern Mississippi district, underwent the surgery on Monday in Houston.

The procedure went well, and he is resting comfortably, his office said.

Nunnelee, 55, said in a statement last week that tests showed the intracranial mass on the right side of his brain was isolated.

Nunnelee serves on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee and the House Budget Committee.