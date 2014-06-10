FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi congressman recovering after brain surgery
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 10, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mississippi congressman recovering after brain surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. congressman from Mississippi is recovering after surgery to remove a small mass from his brain, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Representative Alan Nunnelee, a two-term conservative Republican seeking re-election in his northern Mississippi district, underwent the surgery on Monday in Houston.

The procedure went well, and he is resting comfortably, his office said.

Nunnelee, 55, said in a statement last week that tests showed the intracranial mass on the right side of his brain was isolated.

Nunnelee serves on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee and the House Budget Committee.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.