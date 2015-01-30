U.S. congressman from Mississippi has inoperable brain tumor: spokesman

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Alan Nunnelee of Mississippi, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has been told by doctors he has a new tumor and it is inoperable, a spokesman for the Republican congressman said on Friday.

Nunnelee, who was elected to his third term in November, suffered a stroke while in surgery to remove a tumor in June.

“After seven months of bravely fighting brain cancer and a stroke, Congressman Alan Nunnelee was informed last Friday that a new tumor has developed and no further medical treatment is possible,” Morgan Baldwin, a longtime Nunnelee consultant, said in a statement.

“On Monday of this week, Alan came home and is resting comfortably with family.”

Nunnelee, a fiscal and social conservative, served in the Mississippi Senate before being elected to Congress in 2010.

The 56-year-old congressman has a seat on the House Appropriations Committee.