Mississippi high court says some pardons by former governor valid

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (Reuters) - Some of the pardons issued by former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour before he left office are valid, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood had asked the court to void 10 pardons out of some 200 issued by the former governor and said he would challenge others later.

A split Supreme Court ruled it could not set aside the pardons based solely on Hood’s claim that technical procedures set out in the state constitution had not been met.