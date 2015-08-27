FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Student threatened to kill self, others at Miss. State University
#U.S.
August 27, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Student threatened to kill self, others at Miss. State University

Robbie Ward

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Mississippi State University student was arrested on Thursday after his threats to harm himself and others prompted alerts about an active shooter and a lockdown of the campus.

The student was later determined not to have a gun, university president Mark Keenum said at a news conference, even though the university had sent out warnings of an active shooter as soon as campus police learned about a student threatening to kill himself and others.

“Our police department reacted immediately,” Keenum said.

Within minutes, campus police took Fhu-Qui Kong “Bill” Nguyen, a freshman from Madison, Mississippi, into custody.

Students were told to seek safety and alerts continued for about a half hour. At one point, the university said there had been no reports of shots fired or any injuries.

The 20,000-student campus in Starkville was then cleared to resume normal afternoon activities.

It was not immediately known what charges Nguyen faced.

Reporting by Robbie Ward in Greenville, S.C., and Emily Stephenson in Washington, DC.; Writing by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
