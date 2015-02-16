FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shooting with 'some injuries' reported in a Walmart in Mississippi
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 16, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Shooting with 'some injuries' reported in a Walmart in Mississippi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police were investigating a shooting with “some injuries” at a Walmart store in Iuka, Mississippi on Sunday, and the store was closed, the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office said.

A duty officer who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said no other information was available. The Iuka Police Department declined to comment on the incident, and no one picked up the phone at the Walmart.

Iuka is about 100 miles southwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.