Large crowd at Univ. of Mississippi protests dismissal of school leader

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - A crowd of roughly 2,500 people gathered at the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford on Wednesday to protest the dismissal of the school’s chancellor, which critics say was unwarranted.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning’s Board of Trustees decided last week not to renew Chancellor Dan Jones’ contract, with board members citing what they said was poor management and improper spending centered on the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The protesters, who included students, faculty and community members, held signs and chanted slogans including “Dr. Dan, he’s our man, we won’t let this decision stand.”

Jones’ dismissal, effective in September, has prompted a strong backlash, with prominent alumni including author John Grisham and former NFL quarterback Archie Manning speaking out against his removal.

Ratcheting up the pressure, the president of the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation said this week that a $20 million grant to the school would be rescinded if Jones’ contract is not renewed.

Board members have said that Jones, who recently returned to work after being treated for cancer, failed to fix a system in which dozens of medical center contracts were never approved by the board, in contravention of policy, with some of those lacking spending limits or end dates.

Jones’ defenders cited data showing large increases in fund-raising and enrollment since he became chancellor in 2009, and they said charges of mismanagement at the university hospital were not true.

Robert Khayat, who preceded Jones as chancellor at the school, wrote a column in the Clarion-Ledger newspaper calling the dismissal an “evil deed” that was “clearly motivated by personal and/or political reasons and not on performance” and called for the state college board of trustees’ dissolution.

On Tuesday, state legislators began weighing the board’s elimination, with such proposals introduced in both the state House and Senate.