FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amish boy, 10, dies, two injured when buggy struck in Missouri
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 26, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Amish boy, 10, dies, two injured when buggy struck in Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 10-year-old Amish boy driving a buggy on a rural northwest Missouri highway died and two children were injured on Thursday when an SUV struck their rig from behind, authorities said.

Impaired vision due to the rising sun may have contributed to the collision, which happened on Thursday morning possibly as the children were headed to school, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a statement.

All three children were ejected from the buggy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Joshua Leinbach, the 10-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, passenger Katelyn Leinbach, 8, had moderate injuries and Amanda Leinbach, 7, serious injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Cox said the SUV driver has not been charged, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.