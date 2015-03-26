Amish boy, 10, dies, two injured when buggy struck in Missouri

(Reuters) - A 10-year-old Amish boy driving a buggy on a rural northwest Missouri highway died and two children were injured on Thursday when an SUV struck their rig from behind, authorities said.

Impaired vision due to the rising sun may have contributed to the collision, which happened on Thursday morning possibly as the children were headed to school, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a statement.

All three children were ejected from the buggy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Joshua Leinbach, the 10-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, passenger Katelyn Leinbach, 8, had moderate injuries and Amanda Leinbach, 7, serious injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Cox said the SUV driver has not been charged, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.