Missouri appoints new state auditor after suicide of predecessor

(Reuters) - Missouri’s governor named a 32-year-old county treasurer as the new state auditor on Tuesday, following the February suicide of the previous official holding the position.

Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway was appointed by Governor Jay Nixon to serve out the term of Tom Schweich, who officials said shot himself to death, until it ends in January 2019. She replaces interim state auditor John Watson.

Galloway is a Democrat, as is the governor, while Schweich was a Republican.

”Tom Schweich’s death was a terrible loss for our state and a deeply personal tragedy for his family and loved ones,” Nixon said in a statement. “Nicole Galloway will provide the judgment, integrity and experience that this statewide office requires.”

Galloway, a former insurance auditor, will be sworn in during the week of April 27, the governor’s office said.

Police said on Tuesday they were not able to determine a motive for Schweich’s suicide. They said they had looked into the possibility of foul play but all evidence pointed to suicide.

Schweich was seeking his party’s nomination to run for governor when he was found dead from a single gunshot wound in his St. Louis-area home on Feb. 26. He was embroiled in a political battle with some Republican Party leaders at the time of his death.

Less than a month later, one of Schweich’s top aides, also a veteran of Republican state politics, was found shot to death in his home in what authorities said also was a suicide.