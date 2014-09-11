FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigates possible attempt to bomb office of congressman
September 11, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

FBI investigates possible attempt to bomb office of congressman

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY Mo (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating a possible attempt to bomb the office of a Missouri congressman early Thursday morning, when a window was broken and devices resembling Molotov cocktails hurled at the building, an official said.

Police in Kansas City responded at about 3:00 a.m. local time to the local office of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, and found that a window had been broken with a hammer, said Bridget Patton, spokeswoman for the FBI in Kansas City.

Two Molotov cocktails appeared to have been thrown at the building but ended up on the ground without causing a fire or other damage, Patton said, though the hammer went through the window.

No staff members were in the building in central Kansas City at the time and Cleaver was in Washington, his chief of staff, John Jones, said in a statement.

“Folks, my staff is safe and law enforcement is investigating,” Cleaver, a Democrat, said in a Twitter posting.

The FBI was investigating because it has jurisdiction in cases of attempted assaults on federal officers, including members of Congress, Patton said. Kansas City police were also investigating, she said.

Jones said this was the second time in six years that someone has thrown items at the building.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
