FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five die in Kansas City after car hit by truck
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 28, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Five die in Kansas City after car hit by truck

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - Police on Sunday were investigating an accident that killed five people, including three toddlers, when their car stopped on a Kansas City freeway and was struck from behind by a semi-truck.

Two women and three children under the age of 3 died in the Saturday wreck on Interstate 435 several miles east of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, police said in a statement and interviews.

The car had stopped in the outermost southbound lane of the freeway when it was struck at about 5 p.m., police said.

”It was not immediately clear if the car had become disabled in the roadway or possibly run out of gas,” police said in the statement.

Two of the victims died at the scene and three died at area hospitals, police said. Their names and how they may have been related was not disclosed, pending further investigation.

The driver of the truck, unhurt, tested negative for alcohol and was released pending further investigation, said Darin Snapp, a spokesman for Kansas City police. He was not charged, Snapp said.

The accident shut down southbound traffic on the interstate for about four hours, police said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.