Man with hand grenade shot dead by police in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - A police officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a hand grenade when he emerged from his home in Kansas City, Missouri, after a 12-hour stand-off with authorities, police said on Thursday.

The grenade was later determined not to be live, according to police.

The man had barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday morning and made threats against Jackson County deputies who were there to serve an eviction notice, according to the Kansas City Police Department, which did not release the man’s name.

As police tried to negotiate the man’s surrender, residents of neighboring homes were evacuated because he said his house was wired with explosives and that he had a grenade and was prepared to blow up the neighborhood, police said.

The man left the house about 10:30 p.m. local time and threatened the officers with the grenade, at which point a Kansas City officer shot him dead, police said.

Bomb detectives determined the grenade was not live and found no explosives in the home. The officer who shot the man was put on administrative leave while the shooting was investigated, police said.