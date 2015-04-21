FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis City Hall evacuated over suspicious packages
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 21, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis City Hall evacuated over suspicious packages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The St. Louis, Missouri, city hall was re-opened on Tuesday afternoon, hours after it had been evacuated while authorities investigated three suspicious items, city officials said.

The building and nearby streets were re-opened after St. Louis Police bomb and arson personnel secured two carbon dioxide tanks and one bag. All have been rendered safe, Maggie Crane, a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay, posted on Twitter.

No verbal or written threats were made, she said.

“Whoever is responsible just wasted public servants’ time and taxpayers’ dollars,” Crane said.

Mayor Slay, in a post on Twitter, apologized for any inconvenience from the area’s temporary closing.

The Board of Aldermen had been scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. at city hall for the first new session since the April 7 election. Because of the bomb scare, the swearing-in ceremony instead took place in the open air, across from the city hall building.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Lisa Lambert, doina chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.