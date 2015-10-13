Two firefighters killed, two hurt in Kansas City apartment blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - Two firefighters were killed and two others injured when the second floor and wall of a burning apartment building collapsed in Kansas City, Missouri, authorities said on Tuesday.

Larry Leggio and John Mesh died in the Monday night collapse, Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said at a news conference. Leggio was with the department for 17 years and Mesh for 13 years. Both were married and Mesh had four young daughters, Berardi said.

The fire occurred in a block-long series of buildings that included a single-story apartment building attached to a building with apartments on the second level, Berardi said.

“It appears that the second floor collapsed inside the structure, forcing the smoke and fire out the front 20 or 30 feet,” Berardi said. That collapse then caused the collapse of an adjoining wall, trapping the firefighters, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but arson is not suspected, Berardi said.

One of the injured firefighters was released from the hospital on Monday night and the other was expected to be released on Tuesday, he said.

Firefighters rescued at least two occupants of the building, Berardi said. No injuries to any other occupants were reported.