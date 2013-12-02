FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City policeman kills fireman in altercation
December 2, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Kansas City policeman kills fireman in altercation

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - A Kansas City police officer fatally shot an off-duty firefighter who assaulted him during an altercation early Sunday morning, Missouri officials said.

Firefighter Anthony V. Bruno, died in the confrontation, said Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi.

The incident began when the police officer responded to a report that a cab driver had been assaulted in downtown Kansas City at about 2:30 a.m., according to a statement by police spokesman Tye Grant.

The officer, in uniform but off-duty, found the suspect “and he began fighting the officer in an assaultive manner,” Grant said.

“Fearing for his life, the officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect,” Grant said. “The suspect was later pronounced dead. The officer was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Bruno, whom police said was in his mid-20s, was a ”courageous and dedicated“ third-generation firefighter in the department,” Berardi said in a news release. He had recently gotten married, Berardi said.

An online wedding registry site indicated the Bruno was married on November 16. Fire Department spokesman James Garrett said he understood that Bruno was having a belated celebration of the wedding on Saturday night before the shooting, but he was not certain.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Jane Sutton and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
