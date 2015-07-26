Missouri man kills father by lying on his head to 'prove a point'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - A Missouri man was charged Sunday with murdering his 74-year-old father by lying on his head until the man lost consciousness, to prove “how big and bad” he was, authorities said.

Kyle Webb, 44, of Grandview, Missouri, is charged with killing Franklin Webb late Saturday night at a home they shared after the father complained about the way his son was cleaning up around a leaky pipe, according to a police report.

Kyle Webb admitted the killing, telling police that he became angry at his father’s complaints and attempted to scare him by acting as though he was going to hit him with an empty vodka bottle, according to the police report. Franklin Webb then tried to punch his son but fell back, hitting a kitchen chair before falling to the floor where the son jumped on top of him, the police report states.

“I had to prove how big and bad I was,” Kyle Webb told police, according to the police report.

Kyle Webb told police he positioned his father’s arm across his throat and then laid himself across his head as the man lay face down on the floor. He sat on his head for up to 12 minutes, the police report states, because the son said he wanted to “prove a point” that he could control his father.

After the man lost consciousness, the son waited two to three minutes before calling police, the police report states.

The father was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The son said he did not intend to kill his father, only to make him pass out, the police report states.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Webb with second degree murder. Grandview is a southern suburb of the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area.