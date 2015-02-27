FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight dead in multiple Missouri killings including suspect: police
February 27, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 3 years ago

Eight dead in multiple Missouri killings including suspect: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven people were found dead in four residences in a southern Missouri small town and the suspected killer was found dead in a vehicle nearby from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday.

Authorities found the body of an elderly woman in another residence who appeared to have died from natural causes, the state highway patrol said. One wounded person found at a residence was taken to a nearby hospital, the patrol said.

Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

